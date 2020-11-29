Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu

The national implementation committee for Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary celebrations is organising the 100-day competition.

The contest will be held online from Dec 1 to Mar 10, 2021 with support from the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission, a media release from the committee said on Sunday

The app will be downloadable on the committee’s website - https://mujib100.gov.bd, where participants will be able to sign up for the event.

Each participant can sign up for one account by providing name, address, a photo, phone number and email address or social media ID.

The National ID or birth certificate of the winners will be verified. Wrong information in any given field will lead to the participant getting disqualified.

A new quiz will be posted every day which must be answered within the following 24 hours. As many as 100 winners will be announced daily through a lottery.

They will each be awarded 100gb mobile data and the top five will receive smartphones as well. There is provision for 100 laptops as grand prize.

The list of winners will be published on the committee’s website and the app.

However, members of the developing team or any of their family members cannot enter the competition.

The time and method of prize distribution will be announced later.