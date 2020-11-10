History cannot be erased, Hasina says after tabling motion on Bangabandhu in parliament

The MPs began discussing the motion after President Md Abdul Hamid’s commemorative speech during a special session on Bangabandhu on Monday to mark his birth centenary.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Asaduzzaman Noor, Mostafizur Rahman, Qamrul Islam, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed, Simeen Hussain Rimi and Aparajita Haque took part in the discussion.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had earlier said the discussion will continue until Nov 12 before the passage of the motion.

Hasina recounted the assassination of Bangabandhu and most other members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.

She noted that different sorts of propaganda against Bangabandhu were conducted before and after the massacre.

“History cannot indeed be erased. History takes revenge. No one will be able to erase the name or history now,” she said.

Syed Faruque Rahman, one of the killers of Bangabandhu, had admitted in a BBC interview that they had to kill him after failing to remove him from power by eroding his popularity through propaganda, Hasina said.

Bangabandhu ignored calls from Fidel Castro and Indira Gandhi to be alert about his security because he had trust in his people, the prime minister said.

“A tiny group of people failed his trust,” she said.

She also renewed her pledge to build a prosperous Bangladesh free from poverty as dreamt by Bangabandhu.