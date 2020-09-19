CRI to launch policy magazine WhiteBoard focusing on Bangabandhu

Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, will unveil the magazine’s first issue in a virtual event at 6 pm on Sunday.

The ‘Mujib Issue’ will represent the visions and economic policies developed by Bangabandhu for Bangladesh ravaged by the 1971 Liberation War, CRI said in a statement.

“The initiative will be a lighthouse for the future policymakers to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh,” CRI said.

The magazine’s first issue will uncover the mystery surrounding the role of the then administration during the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members in 1975.

Analysts will focus on the wartime leadership of the Father of the Nation, his fiery speeches and how he adopted different policies that guided the nation's future course of advancement.

“The youth are seeing the development today, but they do not know from where this development stemmed. The magazine will bring Bangabandhu’s development policies to them,” CRI said.

“It will present new ideas to the current policymakers,” said Syed Mafiz Kamal, assistant editor of WhiteBoard.

Radwan, along with renowned economist Rehman Sobhan, journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan, former foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali and Julian Francis, who was honoured as a ‘Friend of Liberation War’, have written the preface to the first issue of the magazine.

CRI had earlier published graphic novel ‘Mujib’ based on his autobiography.

It was set to publish ‘WhiteBoard’ during Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary in March, but postponed the publication due to the coronavirus outbreak.