Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide

As the body was hanging from the ceiling and the door was closed from inside, the law enforcers suspect she died by suicide.

Moktaruzzaman, chief of Hazaribagh Police Station, said they believe Tuli had died six to seven hours before they found the body around 3:15pm on Wednesday.

“It is suspected that she took her own life, although we didn’t find any suicide note.”

A former student of Dhaka University’s mass communication and journalism department, Tuli was a member of Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Sub-Editors Council.

She had worked for the daily Kaler Kantho, Bangla Tribune and the daily Amader Somoy. She recently opened an online food business.

The 38-year-old lived alone in the flat. Her younger brother, identified with a single name as Mohaiman, stayed with her sometimes, said police officer Moktaruzzaman.

Police went to the scene after Mohaiman called them upon finding her sister hanging from the ceiling, according to Moktaruzzaman. Mohaiman and others broke the door to get inside after they failed to get Tuli on the phone.

Journalist Tapan Mahmud Limon, a friend of Tuli, said Tuli was unreachable on her phone since Tuesday. Their friend Nandita, who was also identified with a single name, went to the flat on Wednesday but found the door locked from inside.

The building’s security guard and others then broke the door and found Tuli hanging from the ceiling.

Moktaruzzaman said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

