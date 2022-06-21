Home > Media

Russian regulator blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph

Published: 21 Jun 2022 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 03:20 PM BdST

The website of British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

