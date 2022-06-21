Russian regulator blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2022 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 03:20 PM BdST
The website of British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
More stories
- Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize fetches record $103.5m
- Press Council to levy fines for 'journalistic malpractice'
- Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace medal for Ukraine
- Remains of British journalist found in Amazon
- Tributes pour in for British reporter Dom Phillips
- BBC to pay £30,000 to British-Bangladeshi councillor
- Govt to shut down ‘more’ online news portals
- Global advertising to grow by 8.4% this year
Recent Stories
- Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize fetches record $103.5m at auction to aid Ukraine children
- Press Council to levy fines for 'journalistic malpractice, news that is harmful to state security’
- Pioneering Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace medal for Ukraine
- Remains of British journalist found in Amazon, police name new suspect
- Tributes pour in for British reporter Dom Phillips after human remains found in Amazon
- BBC to pay £30,000 to Liza Begum, a British-Bangladeshi councillor, for identity mix-up
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, first diplomat in Europe to pledge allegiance to Bangladesh in 1971, dies aged 80
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Bangladesh reports 873 COVID cases in a day, the highest in 16 weeks
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Toll waived to cross three bridges on Padma Bridge inauguration day
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- Jamuna overflows, inundating new parts of Sirajganj
- Bangladesh military scrambles to reach millions marooned after deadly flooding