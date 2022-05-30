Paris demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 11:45 PM BdST
France on Monday called for an investigation after a French journalist was killed in Ukraine when shelling hit the vehicle he was travelling in that was being used for the evacuation of civilians near the city of Sievierodonetsk.
"France demands that a probe be carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was in Ukraine on Monday, said in a statement.
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, the latest journalist killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, was on his second reporting trip for French television channel BFM in Ukraine, his employer said.
The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai said in a post on the messaging service Telegram that an armoured transport vehicle was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing the journalist. An attached picture showed a truck that appeared to have been adapted with armour.
The evacuation effort was suspended after the strike, he said.
Russia's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied that its forces target civilians in Ukraine.
Colonna said on Twitter that she had spoken to the Luhansk governor and had asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for an investigation.
Both had assured her of their help and support.
"It is a double crime to target a humanitarian convoy and a journalist," she said.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter: "Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was mortally wounded."
Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said on Twitter: "We strongly condemn this killing. The list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine keeps expanding."
- Dutch journalists challenge ban on RT, Sputnik
- BBC moves channels online to cut costs
- Pentagon praises series exposing civilian deaths in air war
- Reuters wins Pulitzer for images of India's pandemic
- New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes
- Pulitzer Prizes spotlight Jan 6 Capitol riot
- Key suspects at large after attack on Jashore journalist
- Bangladesh falls further on Press Freedom Index
- Paris demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine
- Britain's BBC moves channels online to cut costs
- Dutch journalists, rights group file lawsuit challenging EU ban on RT, Sputnik
- Pentagon praises a New York Times series that exposed civilian deaths in air war
- Reuters wins Pulitzer for intimate, devastating images of India's pandemic
- New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes; Reuters wins for feature photography
Most Read
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- 20 victims found after Nepal air crash, hopes fade for two missing
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Man struck by bricks falling from metro rail station dies