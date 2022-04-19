New York Times names Joseph Kahn executive editor
Helen Coster, Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 07:11 PM BdST
The New York Times Co NYT.N named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.
Kahn, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He succeeds Dean Baquet.
Baquet, 65 has been executive editor since 2014. The Times said he will remain at the company to lead a new venture, without giving further details.
Under Baquet, the Times’ first Black executive editor, the 171-year-old newspaper navigated attacks from Donald Trump, whose presidency led to a surge in paying readers. In February the company announced it had reached its goal of 10 million subscriptions, years ahead of its 2025 target, and set a new target of at least 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027.
