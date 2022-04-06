Canada introduces bill requiring online giants to share revenues with publishers

Canadian publishers, many of which are struggling financially, have long pushed the government for such a measure, arguing that the advertising revenue that previously was the foundation of their businesses has overwhelmingly migrated to global online giants.

That pressure increased after Australia passed a similar measure in 2021 and Europe revised its copyright laws to compensate publishers.

“The news sector in Canada is in crisis,” Pablo Rodriguez, the minister of Canadian heritage, said at a news conference. “This contributes to the heightened public mistrust and the rise of harmful disinformation in our society.”

Rodriguez said that 450 media outlets in Canada closed between 2008 and last year.

Rodriguez said the proposed law was broadly similar to Australia’s measures but would include public reporting requirements and give an independent body, rather than the minister, the power to determine what operations qualify for the subsidies.

In 2020, Facebook warned that it would block its users and news organizations in Australia from sharing news stories on its social network and on Instagram if that country passed the legislation in the form proposed at that time. Early the following year, it began limiting news but soon backtracked.

Google similarly threatened to cut Australia off from its search engine in 2021 but then formed voluntary compensation deals with news outlets based there.

Rodriguez said that he and officials had consulted with major tech companies extensively.

“They were open to regulation,” he said. “Are there things they agree or disagree with in the bill? We will know from future conversations.”

News Media Canada, a publishers’ group, welcomed the bill.

“Real news reported by real journalists costs real money,” Jamie Irving, the group’s chairman, said in a statement. “This legislation levels the playing field and gives Canada’s news publishers a fair shot and doesn’t require additional taxpayer funds.”

Rachel Curran, a public policy manager at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said in an email that the company was “reviewing the proposed legislation in detail" and said they "look forward to engaging with stakeholders once we more fully understand what the bill entails.”

Google did not respond to a request for comment, and Twitter declined to comment.

The new law would exclude YouTube, another branch of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, from the compensation plan. Government officials told reporters that YouTube falls under the country’s broadcasting laws. The law also does not apply to services like Apple News that already license articles from publishers, or personal messaging systems like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The exact form that Canada’s system will take, and how much money will be funneled into the news media, will be determined largely through negotiations between tech companies and publishers, as well as through decisions by regulators, particularly on which companies will receive subsidies.

Publishers will be able to band together to negotiate collective deals with the tech companies. They will also be able to continue with the private and voluntary arrangements with tech companies, like the ones Meta reached last fall with 18 Canadian publishers.

If talks fail, a binding arbitration process will determine the compensation.

While Trudeau’s Liberals do not control a majority of votes in the House of Commons, the bill is expected to pass because of his recent alliance with the New Democratic Party, which has long pressed for tech companies to pay for the use of news.

The bill is the latest in a series of moves by Trudeau’s government to support the newspaper industry. It previously set aside 595 million Canadian dollars ($476.4 million) to subsidize journalists’ wages and another CA$50 million for local journalism programs. Because of the pandemic, publishers received millions of dollars in government emergency relief, a program that was available to all businesses. Magazines and small newspapers were also given additional industry-specific COVID relief funding.

Christopher Waddell, a professor emeritus of journalism at Carleton University in Ottawa, said that he was concerned about language in the new legislation that would allow the federal broadcast regulator to define which news organizations would be able to negotiate with tech companies for funds.

“To what degree when you start down this road are you pushed into the quagmire of government regulation and government control?” he said. “It’s a slippery slope.”

Anabel Quan-Haase, a professor in information and media studies at the University of Western Ontario in London, said Australia showed that extra money helped smaller news publishers retain full-time staff.

“I think that it could really reverse some of the trends we’ve seen in last two decades,” she said.

But Waddell said that he is skeptical that the proposal — or any of Canada’s programs — will necessarily save the newspaper industry.

“The big problem that newspapers face, in addition to not keeping up ad revenue, is that their audience is disappearing,” he said. “And their audiences aren’t disappearing because the ads aren’t there.”

