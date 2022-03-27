Russia warns media: don't report interview with Ukrainian president
Published: 27 Mar 2022 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 11:58 PM BdST
Russia's communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.
In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelensky.
"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.
