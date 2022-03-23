Khulna court dismisses defamation charges against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2022 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:32 AM BdST
A Khulna court has dismissed defamation charges brought against four senior editors of bdnews24.com for their refusal to remove old reports on legal cases against former MP and Premier Group Chairman HBM Iqbal and his family.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumi Ahmed handed down the verdict in the presence of lawyers from both sides on Tuesday.
bdnews24.com came under intense pressure to remove the reports. As it refused to bow down to the pressure, Abdullah Al Mamun, who identified himself as a 'follower and well-wisher' of Iqbal, filed the case against the editors, including Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, with the Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court seeking Tk 10 billion in compensation for defamation on Mar 10, 2021.
After an investigation following a court order, the Police Bureau of Investigation concluded that it did not find any evidence to prove the charges brought by the plaintiff.
As no one on the plaintiff’s side appeared for hearings after the court set dates several times, defence counsel Indrajit Shil on Tuesday filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the case.
The judge then dismissed the charges under Section 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Plaintiff Mamun was absent, but his lawyer Ahmed Ullah was present.
A Barishal court in March 2021 also quashed a plea for a case against bdnews24.com on similar charges as the petition had not appeared to be acceptable to the judge.
‘UNDUE PRESSURE’
bdnews24.com had published news on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against Iqbal, a freedom fighter and chairman of Premier Group, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream news organisations.
Bangladesh's first internet newspaper later covered the news of the acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges as well.
The reports were not based on bdnews24.com’s own investigation, but they objectively reflected the court proceedings and orders. As such, bdnews24.com did not see any reason to revoke or correct those reports.
However, it faced a flurry of legal notices and petitions seeking to file cases against the editors over the reports.
A Barguna court had also tossed out a plea to file a case against the four editors. In his order, the judge in March 2021 noted that the plaintiff alleged Iqbal and his children have been “defamed” by the reports published by bdnews24.com. According to the plea, the news publisher did not remove the old reports despite the fact that Iqbal and his family members were acquitted by the High Court.
Although the plaintiff's lawyer sent a legal notice, it was alleged in the petition that the accused continued to defame Iqbal's family by repeatedly sharing the old news.
Dismissing the allegations, the judge said, "The complaint is dismissed under Section 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, as there was no preliminary truth to the allegations made against the accused in this case."
After bdnews24.com received a barrage of legal notices from across the country, Editor-in-Chief Khalidi spoke extensively at a press conference in February 2021 on “bizarre” attempts to muffle journalism by influential people. Khalidi vowed not to bow down to “undue” pressure.
The organisations of journalists across Bangladesh protested against the demand to remove the old reports, calling it “unethical pressure”. They demanded punitive action against those creating such pressure.
Bizarre attempt to muffle journalism. Here’s what bdnews24.com says
- Reuters removes TASS from its content marketplace
- BBC agrees payout to aide to Princess Diana
- Journalists resign from Russian state TV
- Weighing news against safety in Russia
- Russian envoy decries ‘media bias’ on Ukraine war
- What it was like to work for Russian state television
- Turkey sentences journalist to prison
- BBC revives shortwave radio dispatches in Ukraine
- Khulna court dismisses defamation charges against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- Reuters removes TASS Russian news agency from its content marketplace
- BBC agrees substantial payout to Princess Diana's private secretary
- Russian state TV sees spate of resignations amid Ukraine war
- ‘The era of the foreign correspondent is over’: Justin Smith on his media start-up
- ‘Minute-to-minute triage’: Weighing news against safety in Russia
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Satellite imagery shows Russia removed military aircraft from key airport
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- ‘Verbal complaints’ alone won’t lift sanctions on RAB, US tells Dhaka
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes