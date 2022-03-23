Khulna court dismisses defamation charges against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumi Ahmed handed down the verdict in the presence of lawyers from both sides on Tuesday.

bdnews24.com came under intense pressure to remove the reports. As it refused to bow down to the pressure, Abdullah Al Mamun, who identified himself as a 'follower and well-wisher' of Iqbal, filed the case against the editors, including Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, with the Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court seeking Tk 10 billion in compensation for defamation on Mar 10, 2021.

After an investigation following a court order, the Police Bureau of Investigation concluded that it did not find any evidence to prove the charges brought by the plaintiff.

As no one on the plaintiff’s side appeared for hearings after the court set dates several times, defence counsel Indrajit Shil on Tuesday filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the case.

The judge then dismissed the charges under Section 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Plaintiff Mamun was absent, but his lawyer Ahmed Ullah was present.

A Barishal court in March 2021 also quashed a plea for a case against bdnews24.com on similar charges as the petition had not appeared to be acceptable to the judge.

‘UNDUE PRESSURE’

bdnews24.com had published news on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against Iqbal, a freedom fighter and chairman of Premier Group, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream news organisations.

Bangladesh's first internet newspaper later covered the news of the acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges as well.

The reports were not based on bdnews24.com’s own investigation, but they objectively reflected the court proceedings and orders. As such, bdnews24.com did not see any reason to revoke or correct those reports.

However, it faced a flurry of legal notices and petitions seeking to file cases against the editors over the reports.

A Barguna court had also tossed out a plea to file a case against the four editors. In his order, the judge in March 2021 noted that the plaintiff alleged Iqbal and his children have been “defamed” by the reports published by bdnews24.com. According to the plea, the news publisher did not remove the old reports despite the fact that Iqbal and his family members were acquitted by the High Court.

Although the plaintiff's lawyer sent a legal notice, it was alleged in the petition that the accused continued to defame Iqbal's family by repeatedly sharing the old news.

Dismissing the allegations, the judge said, "The complaint is dismissed under Section 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, as there was no preliminary truth to the allegations made against the accused in this case."

After bdnews24.com received a barrage of legal notices from across the country, Editor-in-Chief Khalidi spoke extensively at a press conference in February 2021 on “bizarre” attempts to muffle journalism by influential people. Khalidi vowed not to bow down to “undue” pressure.

The organisations of journalists across Bangladesh protested against the demand to remove the old reports, calling it “unethical pressure”. They demanded punitive action against those creating such pressure.