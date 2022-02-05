Bangladesh Pratidin Executive Editor Peer Habibur Rahman dies 

He passed away around 4 pm on Saturday at Dhaka’s Labaid Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital with a number of health complications and was on life support at the ICU, said the hospital’s Managing Director Dr AM Shamim.

“He was taken off life support a bit after 4 pm,” he said. “He had been suffering from blood cancer for two years. He was COVID positive.”

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have sent condolence messages over the death of Peer Habibur.



Peer Habibur went into remission last October after receiving a bone marrow transplant in Mumbai.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan 22 and was admitted to Labaid.

He recovered from COVID, but was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University due to kidney complications.

Peer Habibur was transferred from BSMMU to Labaid Hospital’s ICU on Friday evening after suffering a stroke.



Peer Habibur was born in Sunamganj. His brother Peer Fazlur Rahman is a Jatiya Party MP. Peer Habibur’s intimacy with late Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad and leader Naziur Rahman Manzur had once been discussed much in the political arena.



Before joining Bangladesh Pratidin, Peer Habibur worked at the dailies Jugantor and Banglabazar.



He created controversies on a number of occasions with Facebook posts. Bangladesh Pratidin had sacked him in 2018. He later rejoined the daily, owned by Bashundhara Group’s East West Media Group Limited.

