Samakal’s acting editor Mustafiz Shafi steps down; Muzzammil Husain Monju takes over

Muzzammil’s name appeared as the acting editor in Wednesday’s publication after Mustafiz departed a day earlier. Mashiur Rahman Tipu, who was recently promoted to associate editor, also resigned on Tuesday.

“I’ve resigned because I failed to live up to the demands of the Samakal management,” said Mustafiz, who is also the treasurer of the Editors’ Council, a group of newspaper editors.

The editor’s post at Samakal fell vacant after veteran journalist Golam Sarwar died in 2018.

Mustafiz started his career by writing for weekly Sylhet Sangbad and weekly Surma,

which was published from London, in 1988. He had worked for the Dainik Ajker Kagoj, the Prothom Alo, the Kaler Kantho and the Dainik Amar Desh. Muzzammil stepped into journalism through weekly Jugbani in 1969.