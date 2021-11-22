UN expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary ahead of 2022 vote
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Nov 2021 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 07:59 PM BdST
The United Nations' top expert on freedom of opinion and expression expressed concerns about a "distorted media environment" in Hungary, saying on Monday that reporting around elections due next year must be fair and impartial.
UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan also told reporters during a visit to Budapest that the "freedom of expression which political candidates have should not be abused to create a toxic environment of violence (and) hatred".
Allies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party control large parts of Hungary's private media, while the public media largely serves as a government mouthpiece. Dozens of newspapers and broadcasters that had criticised Orban have changed hands in recent years.
His government has repeatedly denied undermining press freedom. It did not respond to emailed Reuters questions on Monday.
"I see a distorted media environment in Hungary where pluralism, diversity and independence of media is being questioned," Khan said.
"Therefore it is important to ensure that in the context of the elections, there is fair reporting, there is access to all the candidates on a fair and equal basis, and that public service media ... maintains an impartial approach to the different parties and candidates."
Next year's election will be the first in which Orban has faced real competition since sweeping to power in 2010.
His nationalist party has increasingly appealed to conservative voters by rejecting western liberalism and multiculturalism, and Orban has ramped up his rhetoric this year regarding LGBT people and immigrants.
UN rapporteur Khan also echoed European Commission concerns that state advertising is being channelled to pro-government outlets, leading to indirect political influence over the media.
The highly skewed distribution of state funds for advertising has "major consequences, not only for the health of the media sector but also for democratic freedoms that independent media nurture", she said in a statement on Monday.
- UN expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary
- Andrew Marr leaves BBC
- US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalists
- Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests
- WAN-IFRA Women in News names 3 leaders as laureates
- Myanmar jails US journalist for 11 years
- Why the media loves labour now
- Naem Nizam no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
- UN expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary ahead of 2022 vote
- ‘Keen to get my own voice back’: Andrew Marr to leave BBC after 21 years
- US and China agree to ease restrictions on journalists
- People magazine heads to new ownership. Again
- Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests
- WAN-IFRA Women in News names three leaders as 2021 laureates
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- 5 dead after driver plows SUV into holiday parade in Wisconsin