Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide

She also brought charges of foeticide in a case against Shakil at Gulshan Police Station on Thursday night, the woman told bdnews24.com.

Police said the woman, a doctor, will undergo medical tests.

Sub-Inspector Md Nuruzzaman said the woman filed a complaint and the process to record it as a case was ongoing. The details would be revealed later, he said around 1am on Friday.

Shakil refuted the allegation, claiming he has been targeted in a “conspiracy”.

The woman had earlier raised the allegations at a news conference.

Shakil Ahmed

She said she was in a relationship with Shakil when she met him seven to eight months ago for a job.

Shakil impregnated her promising marriage, the woman said. She had an abortion at Shakil’s request, but he did not marry her, she said.

She also alleged Shakil used his influence to have her sacked from the organisation where she had worked as a doctor.

“I’m shocked. Investigation will reveal the truth,” Shakil said.

“I’ve become the target of a quarter for being the head [of news] at Ekattor TV.”