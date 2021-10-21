Facebook signs copyright agreement with some French publishers
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2021 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 07:17 PM BdST
Facebook said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary copyright agreement with a French news publishers' lobby group, paving the way for it to pay for news content on its platforms in France.
The accord takes the form of a "term sheet" of a few pages, a source close to the matter said, and follows months of talks with Alliance de la presse d'information generale (APIG), a lobby representing leading dailies such as Le Monde, Le Figaro and Les Echos.
The preliminary deal lists the main principles of the accord and the copyright fees due to each of its members, the same source said.
The "term sheet" will soon be followed by a framework agreement that will allow APIG's members to sign individual licences with Facebook, the source said.
There will be two types of licences, the source said: one for the use of news content on Facebook's main platform and one for its upcoming Facebook News service, which will curate stories from a select set of publications.
In a similar agreement reached with APIG, Alphabet's Google tied the remuneration of news content to the use of its "News Showcase" service, a condition condemned by France's competition authority. [nL1N2OP0GH
Facebook News will be launched in France in 2022, the US company said.
The US social media group provided no detail about the content of the agreement. It has already signed a licence with Le Monde over the use of the newspaper's content, the head of Le Monde group Louis Dreyfus said.
Facebook's deal with APIG follows the early adoption by France of a European Union directive that creates a so-called "neighbouring right" for news content online, compelling large online platforms to open discussions with news publishers to find a recurring remuneration scheme for news.
===============
Keywords:
================
Photo with social media strip:
===============
Spot+Media
Spot-T1
===============
facebook-logo-211021-01
===============
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration
- Germany's Axel Springer fires Bild editor
- Journalists awarded the Nobel Prize for courage
- Recognising the growing repression of media by govts
- Two journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- UN congratulates Ressa, Muratov
- Pre-registration for online news portals from 2022
- BBC, CNN, Star Sports resume broadcast
- Readers don’t mind paying for these online publications
- Germany's Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report
- Philippines’ Nobel Prize newsroom is overjoyed but under siege
- Journalists in Philippines and Russia are cited for courage
- Recognising the growing repression of the news media by governments
- UN rights office congratulates all journalists on Nobel Peace prize
- Philippines journalist Ressa and Russian journalist Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Most Read
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup