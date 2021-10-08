Home > Media

Philippines journalist Ressa and Russian journalist Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Oct 2021 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 03:12 PM BdST

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

More to follow

