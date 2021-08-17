High Court raps officials over inaction on code of conduct for journalists
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 02:01 AM BdST
The High Court has asked the authorities why their inaction to make a proper code of conduct for newspapers, news agencies and journalists in accordance with high professional standards following the Bangladesh Press Council Act of 1974 shall not be declared beyond their legal power.
In a set of rules on Monday, the court asked why it will not order the authorities to make a code of conduct and ethics for the journalists and form a broadcasting commission in line with the National Broadcast Policy of 2014.
After hearing a writ petition, the bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah also asked why they will not order steps to bar unauthorised online news portals from publishing reports and to register the portals that have applied for the authorisation.
The information secretary, the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Board and the chairman of Bangladesh Press Council have been given a week to respond, said Rashida Chowdhury Nilu, one of the lawyers for the petitioner.
Many online news portals published defamatory reports on the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya in April, said Rashida. “The law specifies that a commission must be there to monitor such news, but unfortunately it has not been formed yet. So, these portals are not facing action.”
“And there is no supervision of the registration of news portals that have applied for registration. This is why the writ petition has been filed.”
The lawyer said she would file a supplementary writ petition seeking an interim ban on the unauthorised news portals.
- You’ve never heard of the biggest digital media company in America
- Russia says it will expel a BBC journalist
- US tries again to extradite Assange from Britain
- CNN fires 3 employees who came to office unvaccinated
- A star anchor with a brother in trouble
- China should better protect minors on the internet
- AP names Daisy Veerasingham its new chief
- YouTube suspends conservative news channel in Australia
- You’ve never heard of the biggest digital media company in America
- Russia says it will expel a BBC journalist
- US tries again to extradite Wikileaks' Assange from Britain
- CNN fires three employees who came to office unvaccinated
- CNN’s Cuomo conundrum: A star anchor with a brother in trouble
- China should better protect minors on the internet - People's Daily
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- Profits and poppy: Afghanistan's illegal drug trade a boon for Taliban
- Afghanistan is peaceful, Taliban say, chaos engulfs airport