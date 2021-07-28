Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation

Citing an anonymous source, the Bangladesh Pratidin, Kaler Kantho and online portal Banglanews24 published reports with an identical text on Tuesday, claiming Anam was engaged in personal attacks against the owners of some member newspapers of the council. East West Media Group Ltd, a unit of Bashundhara Group, owns the media outlets that published the reports.

The reports portrayed the resignation of Naem Nizam, editor of the Bangladesh Pratidin, as a protest against Anam’s “unethical” activities in the council.

On Wednesday, Anam issued a written response.

Naem Nizam. Photo courtesy of the Bangladesh Pratidin

"I am shocked and saddened by the news of Naem Nizam's resignation from the position of General Secretary of Sampadak Parishad [Editors’ Council] about which he informed me yesterday night over the phone from New York, but I am yet to receive his resignation letter," Anam said.

“I will consult with members of the Parishad to formulate our response. However, it may be mentioned that the policy of the Parishad has always been to operate on the basis of consensus and there has not been a single occasion otherwise.”

"I would like to emphasise here that I had a wonderful working relationship with him and we never had any difference of opinion in running the organisation."