Dutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2021 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 07:51 PM BdST
Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R De Vries has died just over a week after being shot in the street, his family and his employer RTL Netherlands news said on Thursday.
De Vries, who was 64, had been a frequent commentator on television crime programmes and a veteran reporter with sources in both law enforcement and the underworld.
The attack on a busy Amsterdam street prompted outrage across Europe, and on Thursday Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte vowed to track down whoever was behind the shooting of a man he described as a determined and fearless reporter.
De Vries had received threats from the criminal underworld in the past in connection with several cases.
"Peter fought till the end but wasn't able to win this battle. He died surrounded by the people who loved him," his family said in a statement published by RTL Netherlands, the network who employed De Vries as crime reporter.
"He lived true to his motto: 'On bended knee is no way to be free'," his family said.
RTL Netherlands said: "Peter's influence is stronger than any act of hate. We will continue to speak freely about abuses and injustice in society, just as he has done his whole life."
In his tribute on Twitter, Rutte said: "We owe it to Peter R de Vries to make sure justice is served. We cannot and will not ever tolerate this in the Netherlands. This act of cowardice can't go unpunished."
Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said before the announcement of De Vries' death on Thursday that an investigation would examine whether the government had provided the reporter with proper security.
- Dutch crime reporter dies after being shot
- VOA ends Bangla radio broadcasts
- France fines Google 500m euros over copyright row
- 'Tears for heroes'
- Fishy portal’s Facebook page uses bdnews24.com’s office address
- Naomi Osaka is talking to the media again
- US journalist detained in Myanmar says he is okay
- Fox News agrees to $1m penalty after workplace culture investigation
- Dutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot
- VOA ends Bangla radio broadcasts after 63 years
- France fines Google 500m euros over copyright row
- 'Tears for heroes': England's media reacts to Euro final loss
- Fishy news portal’s Facebook page uses bdnews24.com’s office address
- Naomi Osaka is talking to the media again, but on her own terms
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid