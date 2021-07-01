Two Kushtia journalists sent to jail in digital security case
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2021 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2021 05:13 PM BdST
Two journalists have been arrested in Kushtia in a case under the Digital Security Act filed by a local Jubo League leader over a report on an under-construction medical college.
A court later sent them to jail following their arrest on Wednesday, Kushtia Sadar Police OC Sabbirul Alam said.
The arrestees are Shahin Ahmed Jewel, 42, and Anjan Kumar Shil Shuvo, 28.
However, the police could not state the name of a newspaper with which they were affiliated.
According to the case statement, Shaheen is the publisher and editor of 'Voice of Kushtia', an online portal, while Anjan is its news editor.
“Shaheen and Anjan published a report on Facebook which said bamboo and wood were used instead of rods in the construction of Kushtia Medical College," said OC Sabbirul.
Aggrieved by the report, Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of Sadar Upazila Jubo League, later started the case under the Digital Security Act.
Further details over the matter will be unravelled in the course of the investigation, he added.
- Fox News agrees to $1m penalty after workplace culture investigation
- Jimmy Lai's Next Digital to stop operating from Jul 1
- Danish media firms to seek deal with Facebook, Google
- What else has HK lost as a paper is silenced
- Govt bans tea ad that targets Bandarban
- People want trusted news: Reuters Institute
- Closure looms for Hong Kong's Apple Daily
- When the local paper shrank, these journalists started an alternative
- Two Kushtia journalists sent to jail in digital security case
- Fox News agrees to $1m penalty after workplace culture investigation
- HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital to stop operating from July 1
- Danish media firms join forces to seek payment deal with Facebook, Google
- What else has Hong Kong lost, readers ask, as a paper is silenced
- ‘Will transfer you to Bandarban overnight’: No more
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Bangladesh starts crackdown on pandemic breaches with arrests
- Health minister’s speech against corruption sparks commotion in parliament
- Bangladesh sets new record in virus cases: 8,822 in a day
- Troops will be deployed in lockdown for a week: ISPR
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- Bangladesh appoints 106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Pori Moni assault suspect Nasir gets bail in narcotics case, paving way for his release
- Saudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil