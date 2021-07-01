Two Kushtia journalists sent to jail in digital security case

A court later sent them to jail following their arrest on Wednesday, Kushtia Sadar Police OC Sabbirul Alam said.

The arrestees are Shahin Ahmed Jewel, 42, and Anjan Kumar Shil Shuvo, 28.

However, the police could not state the name of a newspaper with which they were affiliated.

According to the case statement, Shaheen is the publisher and editor of 'Voice of Kushtia', an online portal, while Anjan is its news editor.

“Shaheen and Anjan published a report on Facebook which said bamboo and wood were used instead of rods in the construction of Kushtia Medical College," said OC Sabbirul.

Aggrieved by the report, Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of Sadar Upazila Jubo League, later started the case under the Digital Security Act.

Further details over the matter will be unravelled in the course of the investigation, he added.