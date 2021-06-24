‘Will transfer you to Bandarban overnight’: No more
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2021 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2021 05:03 PM BdST
The government has ordered the media to stop broadcasting a much-discussed advertisement, saying it may create a bad impression about Bandarban, a district in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.
On Thursday, the Press Information Department wrote to all media outlets to stop broadcasting or publishing the tea advertisement, which includes dialogue that suggests the government officials found to be neglecting their duty are dispatched to Bandarban as punishment.
The television ad, “Overnight Bandarban Pathiye Debo” that roughly translates as “I’ll transfer you to Bandarban overnight”, has evoked a mix of laughter and derision from the audience for long.
The department wrote to the media outlets following a recommendation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the CHT ministry.
"We wrote separately to all newspapers, television channels and online media about the issue," said Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker.
On Feb 24, the parliamentary standing committee asked the information ministry to take necessary measures to stop the broadcast of the advertisement.
Such advertisements will create a bad impression about a certain district or area among the people and government officials, the committee said.
