Shahiduzzaman Khan, executive editor of Financial Express, dies at 71
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 11:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 11:12 PM BdST
Shahiduzzaman Khan, the executive editor of business daily The Financial Express, has died in hospital care at the age of 71, weeks after contracting the coronavirus.
Also the chief news editor, Shahiduzzaman breathed his last at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on Sunday evening, said its Chief Reporter SM Jahangir.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 7 with various health issues.
He tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the coronavirus, but developed complications over diabetes and kidney issues.
Shahiduzzaman is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife died a few years ago.
Citing his daughter Shazia Shabnam, the newspaper said he died “following a cardiac arrest”.
He worked with The Financial Express since its inception in 1993.
He had also worked as the acting editor after the death of AHM Moazzem Hossain, the founding editor of the newspaper in August 2018.
Earlier, he had worked for the now-defunct The Bangladesh Observer and The Daily Star.
Shahiduzzaman graduated from Dhaka University’s Department of English in 1971.
