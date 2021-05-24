BBC must act fast to restore trust, UK Culture Secretary says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 07:48 PM BdST
Britain said on Monday the BBC must act fast to restore trust after a damning report into how it secured a 1995 interview with Princess Diana exposed failures at the heart of the publicly funded broadcaster.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government would not "stand idly by" after the report which concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit to gain Diana's acquiescence, and then BBC bosses later covered up his wrongdoing.
"We will not make knee-jerk reforms, but will use the mid-term charter (in 2022) to determine whether the governance and regulatory arrangements should be strengthened," Dowden wrote in the Times on Monday.
He said "the BBC can occasionally succumb to a 'we know best' attitude that is detached both from the criticism and the values of all parts of the nation it serves".
"Groupthink in any organisation results in a lack of challenge and poor decision making," he said. "That's why cultural change must be a focus for the Director General and new Chair on the back of the Dyson report."
The inquiry into the 1995 interview by former senior judge John Dyson provoked widespread criticism of the broadcaster, including an unprecedented rebuke from Diana's eldest son Prince William.
The board of the broadcaster, which is funded by a license fee paid by all TV watching households, said on Monday it would review the effectiveness of the publicly-funded broadcaster's editorial policies and governance.
"We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today – we must make sure that this is the case," it said in a statement.
"Their work will focus on oversight of the BBC’s editorial practices and will consider in detail the robustness and independence of whistleblowing processes in editorial areas."
- It’s the media’s ‘mean-too’ moment
- Court asks everyone to act 'responsibly': lawyer
- Seizing reporters' phone records is wrong: Biden
- Prominent Indian journalist acquitted of rape charges
- SATV, Channel 9 taken off air over unpaid dues
- BBC ‘fell short’ over Princess Diana interview
- UN concerned about Rozina Islam arrest
- Journalists boycott health ministry briefing
- It’s the media’s ‘mean-too’ moment. Stop yelling and go to human resources
- Bangladesh court asks media and everyone else to act ‘responsibly’, Rozina’s lawyer says
- Biden says he won't let Justice Dept seize reporters' phone, email records
- Prominent Indian journalist is acquitted of rape charges
- New owner set for Chicago Tribune, Daily News and Baltimore Sun
- A 25-year-old Princess Diana interview thrusts the BBC into a new storm
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged
- Miraz four-for, Mushfiqur 84 give Bangladesh 33-run win in first ODI against Sri Lanka
- Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal
- Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal amid cyclone threat
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge