Broadcast of SATV, Channel 9 suspended over unpaid satellite bills
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 04:06 PM BdST
Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) has stopped broadcasting private television stations SATV and Channel Nine via the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 over their failure to pay their dues for using the service.
BSCL Chairman Shahjahan Mahmood on Friday said the company took the decision after the broadcasters did not heed several reminders to clear the arrears.
"Their satellite transmission was shut down on Thursday night. The company is now taking a tough stance to recover the arrears. ”
However, BSCL has not disclosed the amount that is owed by the two television stations while bdnews24.com also did not receive any statements from the broadcasters over the matter.
Shahjahan said SATV has already taken steps to repay the arrears and Channel Nine has also said it will clear their bills soon.
"If that happens, SATV will be back on air by Friday. Channel Nine's broadcast connection will be restored immediately after the bill is paid. ”
At present, 32 private television and four government television stations are running broadcasts through the Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Besides, DTH (Direct to Home) service is also being provided through the satellite.
“We have decided that those who have not paid their arrears till December last year will have their services stopped. Many channels have paid the dues. The company has shown flexibility even though it is supposed to receive the bills every month. But from now on, the company will be more strict,” said Shahjahan.
Bangladesh entered the space age on May 12, 2018 with the successful launch of its first commercial satellite Bangabandhu-1. In October 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the commercial broadcasting of television stations through the satellite.
