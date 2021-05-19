Journalists say Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam was framed
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2021 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 05:11 PM BdST
Journalists covering the Bangladesh Secretariat beat say Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam is a victim of conspiracy and was framed for taking government documents.
Members of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum, or BSRF, made the claim during a demonstration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday, where they demanded the unconditional release of Rozina, the withdrawal of the case against her and the punishment of the officials who “harassed” her.
Rozina was called in, handed some papers and a farce was then staged, said BSRF President Tapan Biswas. He demanded her immediate release from jail.
"The police and the Health Ministry officials took six hours to file a complaint against her. Why did they wait for so long? What crime has she committed?" asks Tapan.
Journalists hold a demonstration in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to demand the release of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, who was accused in a case under the Official Secrets Act, and call for punishment to those who ‘harassed her’. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Claiming Rozina's innocence, the BSRF president said, "It's hard to believe that such important files are still lying on the table of a secretary's PS. This a conspiracy to frame charges against Rozina and she is just a victim of the conspiracy."
The forum pledged to continue the protests and warned they might resort to tougher action to ensure her release from jail on bail.
The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.
Rozina, accused of spiriting away “important” documents and taking photos of the papers, denies any wrongdoing. Her family allege she was harassed during the confinement.
