Prothom Alo demands release of reporter Rozina, justice for ‘harassment’

They demonstrated outside the newspaper’s office in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on Tuesday, saying that the issue can be resolved “politically”.

Besides appealing for her bail in the legal battle, they launched the demonstration for the withdrawal of the case and her “unconditional” release, said Anisul Hoque, associate editor of the Prothom Alo.

“Those who harassed her must also face action,” he said.

The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.

Accused of spiriting away “important” documents and taking photos of the papers, Rozina denies any wrongdoing. Her family rather alleged she was abused during the confinement.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.

The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday amid protests and widespread criticism of the government for arresting her.

The brother of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam, arrested under the Official Secrets Act, arrives at the Dhaka CMM’s court on Monday, May 18, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Anisul said the release of Rozina and the withdrawal of the case against her can also be done through a “political decision” outside court.

“It’s an administrative decision,” he said, adding that Rozina might have secured bail if the police did not seek her remand.

Anisul believes the charges are false. “We want justice for Rozina Islam.”

The confinement of Rozina at the Secretariat will present Bangladesh in the international arena as a country that curbs the rights of journalists, he said. “We don’t want our country to become like this.”

Sajjad Sharif, managing editor of the newspaper, reiterated that they strongly believe Rozina was targeted for her reports on irregularities in the health sector, which is under the spotlight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will handle the matter legally. We have confidence in court,” he said.

Noting that the freedom of journalism is ensured by the country’s constitution, he said the Official Secrets Act of 1923 or the Digital Security Act, which was passed recently, contradict the constitution.

“These have repeatedly narrowed the path of journalism. Journalists have long been objecting to these laws. These incidents (like the arrest of Rozina) are examples why we are objecting to these laws.”