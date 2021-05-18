Journalists boycott health ministry news conference for release of reporter Rozina

The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.

Accused of spiriting away “important” documents and taking photos of the papers, Rozina denies any wrongdoing. Her family rather alleged she was abused during the confinement.

Members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum or BSRF stayed away from a media briefing arranged by the health ministry to explain the case against Rozina at 11am on Tuesday.

Later they took the decision to boycott health ministry's briefing in a meeting.

The journalists' forum also decided to demonstrate outside the National Press Club at 11am on Wednesday for unconditional release of Rozina, withdrawal of the case and punishment of the officials who “harassed” her, BSRF President Tapan Biswas said in a statement.

The forum will announce its next programme after a meeting with the other organisations of journalists. A memorandum for her release will be sent to Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.

A Dhaka court turned down an appeal from the police to interrogate Rozina in their custody.

The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday.