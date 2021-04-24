Bangladesh journalist found a day after going missing
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2021 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2021 01:14 AM BdST
Siam Sarower Jamil, a journalist who went missing on Thursday, has been rescued with injuries.
His colleagues said two locals found him beside the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar’s Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka on Friday evening.
He was admitted to Dhamrai Upazila Complex.
Jamil’s wife Sharmin Sultana filed a general diary at the police station saying he had gone missing after visiting his sister’s home in West Nakhalpara of the capital. He was unreachable on his mobile phone.
The couple live at BTCL Colony in Banani.
A senior correspondent of the Kathmandu Tribune’s Dhaka Bureau, Jamil had worked at Bangladesh’s RTV.
Hours before going missing, Jamil wrote in a Facebook post: “The world is very beautiful. So are the people. Peace be upon all. Be well.”
