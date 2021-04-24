Bangladesh journalist found a day after going missing

His colleagues said two locals found him beside the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar’s Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka on Friday evening.

He was admitted to Dhamrai Upazila Complex.

Salauddin Mia, the OC of Tejgaon Police Station, said the police heard about his rescue from the family, but it was unclear how he had been injured.

Jamil’s wife Sharmin Sultana filed a general diary at the police station saying he had gone missing after visiting his sister’s home in West Nakhalpara of the capital. He was unreachable on his mobile phone.

The couple live at BTCL Colony in Banani.

A senior correspondent of the Kathmandu Tribune’s Dhaka Bureau, Jamil had worked at Bangladesh’s RTV.

Hours before going missing, Jamil wrote in a Facebook post: “The world is very beautiful. So are the people. Peace be upon all. Be well.”