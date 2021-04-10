Home > Media

Former Secretary of State Pompeo to join Fox News Media

Published: 10 Apr 2021 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2021 12:13 AM BdST

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join Fox News Media as a contributor, the news network controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch said on Thursday.

Pompeo is the latest former Trump administration official to join the network. Other notable names include former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Pompeo will offer his analysis across all Fox News platforms, including its business network, the company said. He will make his first appearance on Friday’s FOX & Friends.

