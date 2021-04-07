Hifazat activists 'assault' journalist who went to collect news on Mamunul at resort
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2021 03:16 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 03:16 AM BdST
A group of activists of Hifazat-e Islam have allegedly assaulted a journalist who went to gather news on the radical Islamist group’s leader Mamunul Haque at a resort in Narayanganj.
The victim, Habibur Rahman, was rescued and admitted to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex after the attack on his home at Nazirpur Bhanti Char of Sonmandi on Monday night.
Habibur, a correspondent for privately run Channel S, filed a complaint at Sonargaon Police Station on Tuesday afternoon over the incident.
“Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the incident,” said Tabidur Rahman, an inspector at the police station.
Hifazat leaders and activists attacked his home on Monday night when he was asleep, Habibur said. “They beat me up indiscriminately for not apologising,” he said.
In a video of the incident, a group of men can be seen trying to force Habibur to unconditionally apologise as he was repeatedly saying: “I apologise if I committed a mistake.”
Mofazzal Hossain, younger brother of Habibur, said stick-wielding Hifazat supporters attacked their home around 9:30pm and vandalised furniture before dragging the journalist out.
“Mamunul’s men beat Habib with sticks in several phases. They broke his teeth,” Mofazzal said.
He said he informed the police by dialling the 999 national emergency helpline and the law enforcers rescued Habibur later.
