Dhaka Union of Journalists concerned over ‘unethical’ pressure on bdnews24.com

“Creating unethical pressure on bdnews24.com and other media is a matter of concern,” President Quddus Afrad said at a meeting of their executive council on Thursday, according to a DUJ statement.

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com, spoke extensively at a press conference on Wednesday on “bizarre” attempts to muffle journalism by the influential people.

bdnews24.com said it had published news on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against valiant freedom fighter HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Group and a former MP, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream media.

bdnews24.com also covered the news of acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges.

But it received 36 legal notices from 24 districts as of Tuesday. The language, statements and demands in the notices, sent under different names, are identical.

The main point of the legal notices is that the reports on Iqbal and his family should be removed as all of them have been acquitted in the cases—a demand that bdnews24.com finds “illogical”, “unreasonable” and “absurd”

“They claim they are now facing problems with their business endeavours because the reports are still on the internet. As such, they want us to take down the old reports,” Khalidi said.

Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi speaking about how bdnews24.com is being pressured in an “unreasonable and absurd” manner to take down reports at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021.

bdnews24.com said at the press conference that the senders are threatening to file defamation cases seeking tens of billions of takas in compensation in the legal notices. The numbers, if added up, amount to Tk 500 billion.

One of the senders, all of whom identify themselves as friends or well-wishers of Iqbal, threatened bdnews24.com with “adverse consequences”.

bdnews24.com questioned the lawfulness of threatening “adverse consequences” through legal notices.

Khalidi said bdnews24.com can correct factual errors, if any, but it will not remove reports bowing down to “undue” pressure.

“The reports are not based on bdnews24.com’s own investigation, but they objectively reflect the court proceedings and orders. It naturally begs the question: what logical reason is there for the news publisher to remove these reports?" he said.

If people demand the removal of reports on cases against them from a long time ago after being acquitted, it will have a “profound” impact on the media at all levels in Bangladesh, he added.

DUJ Office Secretary Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury said the union’s executive council paid respects to late journalist Jahar Lal Chandra Das by observing a minute’s silence and discussing his works.

Its President Afrad demanded implementation of the Ninth Wage Board at all the media outlets and criticised “ill attempts” to get journalists work without appointment letter.

General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Topu said journalists must get united for back pays and against “attempts” to cut salary or workforce using the coronavirus crisis as an “excuse”.

“In this situation, DUJ leaders believe it is necessary to take coordinated steps to protect the journalists’ jobs and the news industry. They demand urgent steps led by the government,” the statement said.