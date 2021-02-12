Microsoft calls for laws forcing tech companies to share more revenue with publishers

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, said tech companies must do more to support independent journalism. He said some executives were motivated to speak out because of the misinformation that spread widely around the US election and the decline of news organisations over the last two decades.

As a guide to the kinds of laws the company had in mind, he pointed to Australia’s proposed legislation for news publishers to negotiate jointly for higher fees from digital platforms.

“Publishers are left with nowhere else to go, so at the end of the day, they are forced to accept scraps on the table without any compensation for the fact that they produce a substantial portion of the meal on the other side of the table,” Smith said.

Microsoft’s call for internet regulations is the latest example of fracturing within the tech industry at a time when it is undergoing increased scrutiny. Google and Facebook have fiercely fought the Australian proposal and have threatened to abandon all or part of their services in the country should the news publishing law go into effect. Salesforce.com, Apple and IBM have pushed for regulations over the business models of Facebook and Google that mine user data for advertising.

Bills in the US Senate and the House of Representatives have already been introduced to help news publishers jointly negotiate on fees for publishing their material on platforms like Google and Facebook. The coordination would most likely violate antitrust laws against collusion, but lawmakers have called for an exemption to address the emergency in local news, where 2,000 news organisations have shuttered since 2000.

Smith said he and Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, recently called Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, and praised the proposed competition legislation for internet platforms as a meaningful attempt to shore up journalism. They added that even if Google left the country, Microsoft would not. Microsoft’s Bing search engine also hosts news in Australia.

“The tech sector is not a monolith,” Smith said.

