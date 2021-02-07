Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles

The government did not follow clear criteria for awarding the licences, effectively blurring the lines between the ownership of TV channels and editorial responsibilities, Khalidi said in a talk-show on private broadcaster Ekattor TV on Saturday.

Now they spend most of their time jockeying at the Prime Minister’s Office or the secretariat or government agencies for favours, he said. “This is what will become of the media if they are involved in running the outlets.”

Nur Safa Julhaz hosted the talk-show to turn the spotlight on the “information war and politics of the media” in an attempt to critique an Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s adviser on power and energy, also joined the show. Khalidi’s comments on private broadcasters came after Chowdhury defended the government’s decision to issue so many television licences, arguing that the guidelines will draw public criticism to the government that it is curbing the media freedom.

Chowdhury said he was happy to see so many newspapers and TV and radio stations operating in Bangladesh. Khalidi then cut in and criticised the rationale for awarding TV station licences without any policy.

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com

Khalidi also questioned the competence of government agencies in the handling of the media. Officials of these agencies do and pass everything in the name of the prime minister, tainting her image.

“Many agencies that deal with the media do not have sufficiently trained or experienced officials for the job,” Khalidi said.

But they are ordering the media what and what not to do, only saying that the prime minster wants it, according to Khalidi. “They are faceless people. No one knows them. They come for six months and move on to another agency with a promotion leaving their mess behind. But who is taking the blame? The head of the government and, by extension, Bangladesh,” he said.

Khalidi also responded to a question on whether “misleading information” is making the rounds on social media due to a lack of clarity in the government’s response to the Al Jazeera report.

Julhaz asked whether Khalidi believes the government should explain the allegations stacked against the army chief and his brothers in the report.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s adviser on power and energy.

“The government should always make things clear, not just when an issue revolves around the army chief or other officials of consequence. The people deserve and expect this because it is the taxpayer money that runs the country,” he said.

“The problem is, when you don’t get enough space for ventilation, you will ventilate in different other ways,” said Khalidi. Social media will be a place for ventilation and some will do it from abroad, he said.

Khalidi pointed out that fake IDs were used to bombard his verified social media page with “abusive and offensive” comments.

Chowdhury dismissed the Al Jazeera report as a “conspiracy” to taint the government’s image and said the government suffered “such attacks” earlier as well despite its efforts to develop Bangladesh.