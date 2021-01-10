High Court orders Ekattor TV to explain airing PK Halder’s interview
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2021 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 10:56 PM BdST
The High Court has asked Ekattor TV why it aired statement and interview of Proshanta Kumar Halder, who has been absconding with charges of gaining illegal wealth worth Tk 3 billion.
The court reserved Jan 17 for the next hearing of the case and asked Ekattor TV authorities to give a statement, either in oral or written form, on the matter within that date.
A virtual bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim gave the orders after hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission seeking a rule on contempt of court against Ekattor TV authorities and accomplices of PK Halder.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC in court while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
Lawyer Mosharraf Hossain appeared on behalf of Uzzal Kumar Nandi, who is former chairman of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited and a relative of Halder.
Ekattor TV broadcast the statement of the fugitive Halder in the news at 10pm on Dec 28 and that night's talk show Ekattor Journal had PK Halder speaking live.
On Dec 30, the court imposed a ban on the media broadcast of statements, interviews and talk-show appearances of any convicted or fugitive suspects.
The court order stipulated that the restriction would apply to all types of media, including social media, and remain in effect until the issuance of the next order or settlement of the rule related to PK Halder's case.
The virtual bench also ordered the confiscation of the two clips, directing Ekattor TV to submit them to the court by Jan 10 after the matter was taken to its attention by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
