China jails citizen-journalist for four years over Wuhan virus reporting
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2020 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 03:22 PM BdST
A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of last year's coronavirus outbreak, on grounds of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," her lawyer said.
Zhang Zhan, 37, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative.
"We will probably appeal," the lawyer, Ren Quanniu, told Reuters, adding that the trial at a court in Pudong, a district of China's business hub of Shanghai, ended at 12.30 pm, with Zhang being sentenced to four years.
"Ms Zhang believes she is being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech," he had said before the trial.
Criticism of China's early handling of the crisis has been censored, and whistle-blowers, such as doctors, warned. State media have credited success in reining in the virus to the leadership of President Xi Jinping.
The virus has spread worldwide to infect more than 80 million people and kill over 1.76 million, paralysing air travel as nations threw up barriers against it that have disrupted industries and livelihoods.
In Shanghai, police enforced tight security outside the court where the trial opened seven months after Zhang's detention, although some supporters were undeterred.
A man in a wheelchair, who told Reuters he came from the central province of Henan to demonstrate support for Zhang as a fellow Christian, wrote her name on a poster before police arrived to escort him away.
Foreign journalists were denied entry to the court "due to the epidemic", court security officials said.
A former lawyer, Zhang arrived in Wuhan on Feb. 1 from her home in Shanghai.
Her short video clips uploaded to YouTube consist of interviews with residents, commentary and footage of a crematorium, train stations, hospitals and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Detained in mid-May, she went on a hunger strike in late June, court documents seen by Reuters say. Her lawyers told the court that police strapped her hands and force-fed her with a tube. By December, she was suffering headaches, giddiness, stomach ache, low blood pressure and a throat infection.
Requests to the court to release Zhang on bail before the trial and livestream the trial went ignored, her lawyer said.
Other citizen-journalists who had disappeared without explanation included Fang Bin, Chen Qiushi and Li Zehua.
While there has been no news of Fang, Li re-emerged in a YouTube video in April to say he was forcibly quarantined, while Chen, although released, is under surveillance and has not spoken publicly, a friend has said.
- Reuters cameraman held in Ethiopia
- Chinese reporter, who chronicled virus crisis, is accused of spreading lies
- Pulitzer board rescinds New York Times’s citation
- Murders of journalists doubled in 2020
- A riveting ISIS story falls apart
- ‘Caliphate’ podcast fell short of standards: NYT
- Record number of journalists jailed in 2020
- WSJ opinion editor defends item on Dr Jill Biden
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
- Holidays in a pandemic? Here’s what happened in 1918
- Bangladeshis protest against foreign NGOs employing Rohingya