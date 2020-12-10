Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2020 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 03:05 PM BdST
Gunmen shot and killed a female television journalist, who was also a women's rights activist, in Afghanistan on Thursday, an incident that underscores an increasing trend of violence against journalists in the country.
Malalai Maiwand, a reporter at Enikas Radio and TV in Nangarhar, was killed along with her driver in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, taking the total number of journalists and media workers killed this year in Afghanistan to 10.
"She was on the way to office when the incident happened," Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said.
The area has been a hotbed of militant activity, most notably involving Islamic State, but no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that in the last decade and a half, the vast majority of journalists killed have been victims of the Taliban.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group's involvement in the incident.
Enikas has been targeted before, with its owner, Engineer Zalmay, kidnapped for ransom in 2018.
Maiwand is also not the first of her family to be targeted. Five years ago, her mother, also an activist, was killed by unknown gunmen.
"With the killing of Malalai, the working field for female journalists is getting more smaller and the journalists may not dare to continue their jobs the way they were doing before," Nai, an organisation supporting media in Afghanistan, said in a statement.
Last month, Elyas Dayee, a Radio Azadi journalist, was killed in a bomb blast in the southern Helmand province, and Yama Siawash, a former TOLOnews presenter, was killed in a similar blast in Kabul.
The Afghan government, German embassy, EU delegation and British ambassador condemned growing attacks on journalists and activists.
International donors and governments have also expressed apprehension about a possible reversal of progress on women's rights over the last two decades if the Taliban return to any sort of power with the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country next year.
The Taliban's hardline rule was marked by oppressive laws for women up until the group was toppled following a 2001 U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan.
- Four women who will handle media for Biden
- The king of Trump TV thinks you’re dumb enough to buy it
- bdnews24.com cleared for registration
- Photojournalist Kajol gets bail
- Indonesia jails musician over social media post
- Facebook, Twitter policies attacked
- What to expect in hearing with Zuckerberg, Dorsey
- The president vs the American media
Most Read
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- India denies it rejected emergency AstraZeneca shot approval