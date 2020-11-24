HC grants bail to photojournalist Kajol in digital security case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 02:39 PM BdST
Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol has secured bail in one of three cases filed against him by Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor under the Digital Security Act.
The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman accepted his bail plea on Tuesday.
The court also upheld its own rule on Kajol’s right to bail.
Lawyers Jyotirmoy Barua and Ripon Barua represented Kajol in court, while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy was the state counsel.
The case in question was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Digital Security. Two similar cases were also started at the Hazaribagh and Kamrangir Char police stations, meaning that Kajol will not be released yet.
"Today the investigation officer of the two other cases testified in court. The court issued a rule in relation to bail in these cases. A hearing on the rule will be held on Dec 15, which the investigation officer has been ordered to attend," DAG Sarwar told bdnews24.com
On Mar 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.
Kajol went missing for about two months following the case and was arrested later by the Border Guards Bangladesh from Benapole border.
He was later brought to Dhaka from Jashore jail.
On June 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.
He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.
The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol will not be granted bail on Oct 19.
