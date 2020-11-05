Digital subscription growth powers New York Times profit beat
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Nov 2020 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 07:28 PM BdST
The New York Times reported better-than-expected results on Thursday as revenue from digital-only sign-ups surpassed print subscription revenue for the first time in a quarter dominated by news related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the US presidential election.
The company hit the milestone after years of focus on online subscriptions for its news, crossword and cooking products to offset an industry-wide decline in print readership and fickle advertising revenues.
New York Times said it added 393,000 paid digital-only subscribers during the quarter. Of this, 275,000 subscribed for its digital news product, while the remaining were for its cooking, games and audio products.
"The news cycle certainly played a role, but as we are increasingly seeing with each passing quarter, so too did the breadth of our coverage and our improving ability to mean more to more people," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said.
The media company said it expects digital-only subscription revenue to rise about 35% and ad sales to decline about 30% in the fourth quarter.
Revenue from subscription rose 12.6% to $300.95 million in the third quarter, while ad revenue dropped 30.2% to $79.25 million.
Advertising sales have been unpredictable as companies slashed ad budgets to cope with a sharp drop in business due to cronavirus-led lockdowns.
New York Times competes with tech giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google apart from other national news publishers to attract advertisers.
Total revenue slipped 0.4% to $426.9 million, but came in above analysts' estimates of $411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 11 cents.
- NYT Q3 revenue beats estimates
- Fox News under fire by Trump allies
- Twitter outlines action on early US election victory posts
- Journo Sarwar was targeted for news he covered
- It’s the end of an era for the media
- An election night like no other
- How media could get election story wrong
- Glitches mark Facebook halt on US political ads
Most Read
- US Election Live: Tensions rise as states release more results in tight race
- Biden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court
- Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
- Shakib retains top spot in ODI allrounders ranking on return from ban
- Mayor Taposh designs ambitious plan to give Dhaka mega facelift
- Bangladesh signs deal to buy 30mn doses of promising coronavirus vaccine
- Biden edges closer to White House win as Trump mounts legal challenge
- Hifazat’s protests against France won’t strain Bangladesh-EU ties: Momen
- US Supreme Court may not have final say in presidential election, despite Trump threat
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site