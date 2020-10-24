At 14, bdnews24.com reaffirms its unflinching commitment to journalism

Oct 23 is not bdnews24.com’s anniversary, it is the day when Bangladesh’s internet media began the journey with the first 24/7 services.

In the changed reality, bdnews24.com celebrated the day cutting a cake and reminiscing the old days at a homely event at its newsroom, no less beloved than their home.

It had all begun in early 2005. Then known simply as BDNEWS, it had worked as news agency for the other media outlets. It became the first to ever operate over the internet in Bangladesh. The other agencies were still using teleprinters to supply news.

In 2006, a new management led by journalist Toufique Imrose Khalidi brought thorough changes to the news publisher. The 24/7 journey began in a new form.

Editor-in-Chief Khalidi shared the thrill of the launch and reaching the milestones in many firsts throughout the next 168 months with his colleagues, seniors and juniors, at the event on Friday.

He thanked the people whose work has made bdnews24.com a credible source of news to tens of millions of readers, viewers and listeners.

Khalidi, who pioneered the journey of Bangladesh’s journalism into the dot com era, also reiterated the uncompromising stance on publishing true and credible news in any situation.

Newsmakers had joined bdnews24.com’s events on past occasions, but this year the pandemic cut the celebrations short.

Former colleagues could not help but join the celebrations, giving the event the feel of a reunion.

Gazi Nasirudin Ahmed, former head of current affairs and editorial policy coordinator, is now Joint Editor of the daily Desh Rupantor. He shared the memories of a significant part of his career at bdnews24.com.

Schooling in journalism made the basic difference between bdnews24.com and other news media, he said.

“Many things of my journalism are learnt from Toufique Bhai. Although I’m not with bdnews24.com now, I still hold its spirit to practise true journalism,” he said.

In his words: “Many working in the media in Bangladesh are found lacking in the knowledge of journalism and the courage to publish the truth. But bdnews24.com is free from these shortcomings. I hope this trend will continue in the coming days.”

In the 14 years of operation, bdnews24.com has earned praise for introducing many firsts as a digital news provider, including mobile sites and breaking news SMS alerts.

The bilingual newspaper is also the first Bangla internet news media. It launched the first Bangla website run by child journalists.

Arun Devnath, head of English news, was one of the news editors in the early years of bdnews24.com.

He shared his thoughts on the independence he enjoys working at bdnews24.com. “A brilliant journalist may not always be a good boss, but that perception of mine changed when I began working with Toufique Bhai. He never imposed anything on us.”

Jahidul Kabir, one of the incumbent news editors, said a young workforce of bdnews24.com had changed the media landscape of Bangladesh. It is time for the young journalists of the online news publisher to step up and take the lead to effect changes.

“We faced many ups and downs and hostile situations, but we never compromised quality,” said Reazul Bashar, who is deputy chief reporter having worked more than a decade with bdnews24.com.

Former head of operations Mohammed Rashed Ahasan, who is working as general manager of sales and marketing department at Ekattor TV now, spoke about the things that have made bdnews24.com a strong organisation, and the challenges ahead.

Razu Alauddin, editor of arts.bdnews24.com, Ireen Sultana, moderator of citizen journalism website blog.bdnews24.com, Iqbal Shahriar, manager of sales and marketing, former correspondent Quazi Shahreen Haq, Correspondent Meherun Naher Meghla, Sub-Editor Syeda Mou Jannat and New Media’s Assistant Producer Israt Jahan Monika also spoke their mind in the event.

Khalidi cut the 14th anniversary cake with colleagues at the programme.

Remembering how bdnews24.com had faced the ups and downs in the past, he said, “We have turned around time and again overcoming all the challenges, and we will do so in future as well.”