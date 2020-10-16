Twitter down for many users due to change in internal systems

The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed here more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.