Twitter down for many users due to change in internal systems
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2020 08:57 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2020 08:57 AM BdST
Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.
The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed here more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.
In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
More stories
- Twitter down for many users
- How to deal with misinformation crisis
- Canada arrest casts cloud on a Star, and The Times
- Indian TV station accused of ratings fraud
- Trump appointee turning VOA into ‘partisan outlet’
- Attacks on media must stop: Amnesty
- Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
- Russian editor dies after setting herself on fire
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Five get death over gang-rape of madrasa student in Tangail
- International community must redouble efforts to resolve Rohingya crisis: Biegun
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- 'Things will get worse': London goes into stricter lockdown
- In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction
- Bangladesh plans ‘major’ textbook overhaul in shift of focus towards quality education
- Samsung brings smart clothing care device AirDresser to Bangladesh
- Delhi's Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history