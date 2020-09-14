Queen applauds photographers who captured lockdown Britain
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Sep 2020 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2020 02:00 PM BdST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown.
The project received more than 30,000 submissions, from which Kate and four other judges picked 100 final images that will be published online by the National Portrait Gallery on Monday.
"The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need," the queen said in a letter to entrants.
Since its launch in May, the project invited people of all ages from across Britain to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during the COVID-19 lockdown that started in March.
Focused on three main themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness, some of the photographs will also go on show in towns and cities across Britain later in the year.
Kate - wife of Prince William and a keen photographer herself - and other members of the panel assessed the images on the emotions and experiences they convey rather than on their photographic quality or technical expertise.
- Two editors accused of sedition
- Mexican journalist found beheaded
- Australian intelligence raided Chinese journalists' homes
- Australian media firms pull journalists from China
- Prothom Alo editor sued for ‘libel’
- 92 newspapers get nod to register websites
- BBC boss says staff should not air their views on social media
- BBC lost a battle over British songs
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador over military movement at Rakhine border
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Bangladesh eases domestic air travels in pandemic
- Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail
- US drug recall drags Beximco Pharma shares down 3.34pc in Bangladesh
- BNP picks Salahuddin for Dhaka-5, Rezaul for Naogaon-6 by-elections
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs