NTV journalist Abdus Shahid dies from COVID-19

He breathed his last at Dhaka's Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 10:45 am Sunday , said Kader Gani Chowdhury, president of Dhaka Union of Journalists.

Shahid will be laid to rest at his family graveyard in Kamalnagar, Laxmipur, his family said.

Shahid was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, on Jul 25. He was intially admitted to Bangladesh Kuwait Friendship Hospital in Uttara on Jul 27 with respiratory distress. Shahid was moved to the ICU of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Jul 28, when his condition deteriorated.

He leaves behind his wife and son.

Abdus Shahid began his career in journalism in 1980. He worked as the chief reporter in Dainik Dinkal and also in the news department of Islamic Television.

He was the president of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists and joint general secretary of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ). He also served as an adviser at the Laxmipur Journalist Forum.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed condolences over the death of Shahid and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

In separate messages, BFUJ President Ruhul Amin Gazi, Secretary General M Abdullah, DUJ President Kader Gani Chowdhury, General Secretary Shahidul Islam, National Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin, NTV Chairman and Managing Director Mosaddek Ali also expressed their deep shock on Shahid’s death.