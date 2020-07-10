Al Jazeera defends report on migrant arrests amid outrage in Malaysia
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2020 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2020 10:15 AM BdST
News broadcaster Al Jazeera has rejected allegations by Malaysian authorities that a documentary it aired last week about the arrest of undocumented migrants during the coronavirus pandemic was inaccurate, misleading and unfair.
Malaysian police called in Al Jazeera's reporters and staff for questioning on Friday after several officials accused the documentary of trying to tarnish the country's image.
"Locked up in Malaysia's Lockdown", produced by the Qatar-based station's 101 East news programme, focused on the plight of thousands of undocumented migrants detained during raids in areas under tight coronavirus lockdowns.
Defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called on Al Jazeera to apologise to Malaysians, saying allegations of racism and discrimination against undocumented migrants were untrue.
In a statement late Thursday, Al Jazeera said it stood by the "professionalism, quality and impartiality of its journalism" and called on Malaysia to withdraw the criminal investigation.
"Charging journalists for doing their jobs is not the action of a democracy that values free speech. Journalism is not a crime," it said.
The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the police said the police chief is expected to address the matter at a news conference later Friday.
Al Jazeera said that it had repeatedly sought to obtain the government's view but that requests for interviews with senior ministers and officials were not accepted.
Despite this, Al Jazeera said it "still produced a balanced film by including comments made by the Defense Minister at two press conferences".
Al Jazeera also said its staff in Malaysia have faced abuse, death threats and disclosure of their personal details on social media, and expressed concern over hate speech targeting those interviewed in the documentary.
Authorities this week issued a search notice for a Bangladeshi person interviewed by Al Jazeera.
Rights groups have raised concerns over crackdowns on media freedoms under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government, which came into power in March, as well as rising anger toward foreigners, who have been accused of spreading the coronavirus and burdening state resources.
In May, police questioned a journalist from the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post over her reporting on the migrant arrests.
- Al Jazeera defends report on Malaysia migrant arrests
- Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to Bolsonaro's staff
- New Trump appointee puts global internet freedom at risk
- Iran sentences ex-journalist to death
- The New York Times pulls out of Apple News
- Marty Baron made The Post great again
- What’s Facebook’s deal with Trump?
- Social media giants’ products undermine racial justice
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh home minister Sahara Khatun MP dies at Bangkok aged 77
- Bangladesh MP Shahid is not a Kuwaiti citizen: ministry
- How Shahed built an empire of fraud using friends in high places
- Father of Shahed, wanted in fake test report scam, dies of COVID-19
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Hasina seeks explanation about fake COVID-19 test reports
- Bangladesh blacklists 14 medical contractors after mask, PPE scams
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Bangladesh reports 3,360 new virus cases, 41 deaths in daily count