Former Bhorer Kagoj journalist Sumon Mahmud dies in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2020 02:33 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2020 02:33 AM BdST
Sumon Mahmud, a former joint news editor at the daily Bhorer Kagoj, has died at a Dhaka hospital.
A former leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD, the septuagenarian breathed his last at the Asgar Ali Hospital around 4pm on Friday, his brother Manjur Ahad Helal, a retired army officer, said.
Sumon tested negative for COVID-19 twice as the doctors had initially suspected he had been infected with the novel coronavirus.
Sumon was involved with the Bhorer Kagoj since its inception.
He had joined NTV briefly at the middle of his career but took charge as a joint news editor after his return to the Bhorer Kagoj, its Editor Shyamol Dutta told bdnews24.com.
Sumon is survived by his wife and two children.
JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter have offered their condolences to Sumon's family.
Sumon was a Chatra League leader in the early 60s. He was an organiser during the Liberation War.
- Journalist Sumon Mahmud dies
- The Atlantic lays off 68, citing decline in advertising
- Facebook starts planning for permanent remote workers
- Photojournalist dies with COVID-19 symptoms
- Is Ronan Farrow too good to be true?
- 3 journalists sued in digital security case
- Ministries, agencies told to clear newspaper bills: minister
- Journalist accused of torturing wife
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Pakistani airliner carrying 99 plunges into Karachi houses
- Bangladesh reports 24 new virus deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 30,000
- Govt to publish SSC results on May 31
- Eid travellers allowed to move in ‘private’ vehicles amid coronavirus crisis
- CanSino coronavirus vaccine appears safe in first human trial
- Bangladesh panel meets Saturday to announce Eid-ul-Fitr date
- Cyclone Amphan wipes Tk 11bn off Bangladesh, government says
- At least one passenger survived Pakistan plane crash
- Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr