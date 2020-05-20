Photojournalist dies with COVID-19 symptoms in Dhaka

Mizanur Rahman Khan was the head of news photography at the daily Bangladesher Khabor and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Photojournalists Association.

He went to the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday afternoon after registration to give the sample, DRU General Secretary Reaz Chowdhury, told bdnews24.com.

Mizanur fell to the ground while filling out the form as the medics in kiosks were collecting samples.

He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital by a DRU ambulance but the doctors declared him brought dead, Reaz said.

DMCH Assistant Director Alauddin Al Azad said Mizanur died before he was taken to the hospital.

Hailing from Manikganj, Mizanur is survived by a son and a daughter.

Afzal Bari, a senior reporter at the Bangladesher Khabor, said they have been working from home since Mar 26 when the coronavirus lockdown began. The newspaper has also halted publishing its print version.

Mizanur and the members of the family went to the DRU to give samples for coronavirus test after the photojournalist caught fever, Afzal said.

Mizanur also had heart complications, he added.

A Namaz-e-Janaza was held for Mizanur in Jhigatala later in the afternoon.

He would be buried at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard, according to Afzal.

Mizanur had joined the Bangladesher Khabor after working at The Independent for over a decade.