Three Meherpur journalists sued under digital security law

Mokbul’s nephew Sabuj Hossain, an Awami League leader, initiated the case at Gangni Police Station on Thursday.

The accused are Yeadul Momin, editor of the Daily Meherpur Pratidin, its publisher ASM Emon and reporter Al Amin Hossain.

The local newspaper published the report on May 11 alleging that Mokbul has illegally occupied a house for 26 years, Gangni Police Station OC Obaidur Rahman said.

The report was replete with false information and aimed at harassing the former independent MP, according to the case dossier.

The accused denied the allegation and told bdnews24.com that the case aimed at muffling the media.