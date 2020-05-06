Home > Media

Another Shomoyer Alo journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies

Published: 06 May 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 09:07 PM BdST

Another journalist of Daily Shomoyer Alo has died from what the family believes was coronavirus infections.

Mahmudul Hakim Apu, a senior sub-editor of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, died at his residence in Dhaka’s Banasree early on Wednesday. He was suffering from respiratory problems, fever and cold, symptoms similar to COVID-19, said Habibur Rahman, senior reporter of the newspaper and organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity.

On Apr 28, Homayuan Kabir Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of the newspaper, died within an hour of his admittance to Regent Hospital with complaints of respiratory distress and headache.

His test results returned positive for the coronavirus next day. The coronavirus also sickened Khokon’s wife and son.

 

