Another Shomoyer Alo journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 09:07 PM BdST
Another journalist of Daily Shomoyer Alo has died from what the family believes was coronavirus infections.
Mahmudul Hakim Apu, a senior sub-editor of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, died at his residence in Dhaka’s Banasree early on Wednesday. He was suffering from respiratory problems, fever and cold, symptoms similar to COVID-19, said Habibur Rahman, senior reporter of the newspaper and organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity.
On Apr 28, Homayuan Kabir Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of the newspaper, died within an hour of his admittance to Regent Hospital with complaints of respiratory distress and headache.
His test results returned positive for the coronavirus next day. The coronavirus also sickened Khokon’s wife and son.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Another Shomoyer Alo journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies
- The New York Times, Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica win Pulitzers
- More readers, fewer ads: Britain’s local newspapers are struggling
- Exiled Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden
- Three Bangladeshi journalists land in jail in digital security case
- Dead Journalist Khokon’s wife, son test positive for coronavirus
- Lockdown TV: Netflix dominates, news surges and Bea Arthur is still golden
- NBCUniversal weighs significant layoffs at media, entertainment units: WSJ
- Setback for Harry and Meghan in legal battle with UK tabloids
- NOAB demands bank loans for newspapers in COVID-19 fight
Most Read
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims
- Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister