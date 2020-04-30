Home > Media

NOAB demands bank loans for newspapers in COVID-19 fight

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 10:15 PM BdST

The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh, or NOAB, has demanded bank loans for newspapers to weather the financial shocks of the coronavirus crisis.

The association also asked Information Minister Hasan Mahmud to take immediate action to pay the bills of government supplements and advertisements published in newspapers during a view-exchanging programme at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“Besides bank loans, NOAB President AK Azad made a request to the information minister to initiate a stimulus package for newspaper hawkers, transport workers and agents,” according to the statement issued by the association.

About the demands of NOAB, the minister said, “A letter has already been sent to various government departments and agencies to clear the unpaid bills. We will issue another reminder in the coming week.”

“We will also talk to the Bangladesh Bank about the loan facilities. Since the newspaper is a service sector to me, I think you have opportunities to get facilities from the Ministry of Industries as well,” Hasan said. 

The minister also urged newspapers to publish positive and inspiring news to keep the people’s spirit up amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

NOAB demands bank loans for newspapers

3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook sees 'stability' in ad spending after virus drop

Homayuan Kabir Khokon. Photo: Facebook

Dead journalist Khokon had COVID-19

Homayuan Kabir Khokon. Photo: Facebook

Journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies

File Photo

Minister’s news organisations sack journalists

BFUJ condemns case against editors

ARTICLE 19 condemns case against editors

IFJ concerned by case against editors

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.