Dead journalist Khokon was infected with COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2020 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 12:33 PM BdST
Homayuan Kabir Khokon, a journalist who died within an hour of his admittance to a Dhaka hospital with complaints of respiratory distress and a headache, had been infected with the coronavirus, doctors said citing test results.
Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of The Daily Shomoyer Alo, died in Uttara's Regent Hospital around 10:15pm on Tuesday.
“Khokon was admitted to our hospital at around 9 pm and was already in a critical state. Our doctors tried their best but they couldn't save his life,” hospital’s Managing Director Md Shahed told bdnews24.com.
“We had collected a sample from him and sent it for a test. We were told in the morning that the result returned positive for COVID-19,” he said.
Khokon’s body has been taken to his ancestral home at Muradnagar in Cumilla, where his siblings will arrange for his burial, Shomoyer Alo's Senior Reporter Habib Rahman told bdnews24.com.
His wife and two children have been instructed to isolate at home, said Tarikh Shiblee, spokesman for Regent Hospital. “We have sent them home to isolate. Our doctors will monitor them regularly,” he said.
Khokon had also worked in Daily Manabzamin, Amader Shomoy and a few other newspapers.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed their deep shock and condolences over his passing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies
- Minister’s news organisations sack journalists amid coronavirus crisis
- Case against editors designed to turn up pressure on independent media: BFUJ
- ARTICLE 19 demands withdrawal of digital security case against Bangladesh editors
- International Federation of Journalists condemns digital security case against editors
- Editors Guild, Bangladesh condemns digital security case against editors over aid embezzlement reports
- Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
- Digital Security Act case against editors huge blow to press freedom: SCBA
- CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic
- Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read
- National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury dies
- Pentagon releases videos showing 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
- Gazipur Mayor Zahangir orders mosques reopened defying government curbs
- Stripping naked for masks: German doctors protest lack of protective gear
- Bangladesh records three more COVID-19 deaths; cases approach 6,500
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- ‘Apologise’, son of Bangladesh-born doctor who died from COVID-19 tells UK health secretary
- Bangladesh man asked jobless Hindus to convert to Islam. He apologises
- China says Indian criticism of coronavirus test kits is ‘irresponsible’
- Journalist with COVID-19 symptoms dies