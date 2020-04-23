ARTICLE 19 demands withdrawal of digital security case against Bangladesh editors
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 01:04 AM BdST
ARTICLE 19, a British human rights organisation, has condemned the case against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others over a report on the alleged embezzlement of aid in Thakurgaon during the coronavirus crisis.
bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities had seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.
A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League subsequently started the case under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the law that involve offences, such as publishing of offensive, false, defamatory or fear-inducing data or information.
Besides Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two others – Shaon Amin and Rahim Shubho – have also been named in the case.
“This is a new addition to the continuity of the cases filed against journalists and freedom of expression defenders by abusing the controversial Sections of the Digital Security Act, 2018,” Faruq Faisel, the regional director of ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia, said in the statement.
“The case is filed in such a crucial moment when the journalists are covering random corruptions happening every day during relief distribution in the remote areas of Bangladesh.
“Based on those reports, government officials are taking measures and precautions to stop the corruption. From that point of view, this case put the grassroots-level journalists into high risks while performing their professional responsibilities.”
“We observe with deepest concern that within one month, three cases have been filed in a similar pattern against the chief executives of three mass media agencies, which is unusual in the recent time,” Faisel added.
ARTICLE 19 has been raising its concern on different occasions about the Digital Security Act, 2018 being abused as a prime obstacle in Bangladesh to freedom of expression and to establishing a free mass media.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- International Federation of Journalists condemns digital security case against editors
- Editors Guild, Bangladesh condemns digital security case against editors over aid embezzlement reports
- Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
- Digital Security Act case against editors huge blow to press freedom: SCBA
- CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic
- Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
- Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
- The US tried to teach China a lesson about the media. It backfired
- Deepto TV suspends news broadcast after four journalists contract coronavirus
- The news is making people anxious. You’ll never believe what they’re reading instead
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts
- Supplier JMI tries to clear its name in N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Recovered, almost: China's early patients unable to shed coronavirus
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday
- India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability
- Bangladesh to consider easing age restrictions for jobs amid virus crisis
- US warships enter South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China
- Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency